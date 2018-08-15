Cambodian election results give ruling party sweep of seats

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen gestures while speaking in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, at the polling place near his home on the day of the general election on July 29, 2018. The official results, being announced province-by-province and party-by-party Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, were certain to confirm a landslide victory by Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party, but critics called the election unfair because the only credible opposition force, the Cambodia National Rescue Party, could not contest the polls because it was dissolved by court order last year. Heng Sinith, File AP Photo