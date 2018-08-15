New Amnesty International leader’s 1st move targets Zimbabwe

FILE - In this Wednesday, March, 9, 2016 file photo Sheffra Dzamara, right, wife to abducted activist Itai Dzamara, holds a placard calling for his return during a demonstration to commemorate a year since his disappearance. Amnesty International’s new leader, Kumi Naidoo, says his first act is writing to Zimbabwe’s next president about the disappearance of Dzamara, saying “whoever leads the new government must move to undo the injustices of the past.” Kumi Naidoo’s focus on Dzamara, who disappeared in 2015 under Zimbabwe’s former leader Robert Mugabe, puts further pressure on President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to acknowledge past abuses. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo