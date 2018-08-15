Greek soldiers freed from Turkish prison return to families

Greek soldiers Dimitros Kouklatzis, center is welcomed by his parents at the airport of the the northern city of Thessaloniki , after spending months with another Greek soldier in a Turkish prison, early Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The men were arrested on March 1, 2018 for illegally entering Turkey after crossing the heavily militarized land border. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has hailed the decision as “an act of justice” that will help boost friendship between the two historic regional rivals. InTime News via AP Yannis Moisiadis