Kansas governor concedes, says he will endorse GOP nominee

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer, left, alongside Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann, addresses the media at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., a day after his primary race against Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. Colyer conceded late Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary, saying he will endorse Kobach a week after their neck-and-neck finish threatened to send the race to a recount. (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File) Chris Neal AP