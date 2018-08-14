Former Uruguay leader Mujica retires from Senate

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2014 file photo, Uruguay’s former President Jose Mujica arrives to cast his vote in Montevideo, Uruguay. Mujica resigned on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, from the senator’s bench he won in the 2014 elections and in which he had the right to remain until March 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File) Natacha Pisarenko AP