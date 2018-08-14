ACLU: Federal agencies setting ‘trap’ to deport immigrants

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, Lilian Calderon, center, cries as she describes her experiences while in custody, alongside her husband, Luis Gordillo, right, during a news conference at the office of the American Civil Liberties Union in Providence, R.I. Gordillo is a U.S. citizen, but Calderon is a native of Guatemala who came to the country with her family at the age of 3. She was ordered to leave in 2002 after her father was denied asylum. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith, File) Michelle R. Smith AP