The Latest: Taliban storm Afghan army base, kill 17 troops

Afghan police officers search a vehicle at a checkpoint on the Ghazni highway, in Maidan Shar, west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Afghan Defense Minister Gen. Tareq Shah Bahrami said Monday that about 100 policemen and soldiers as well as 20 civilians have been killed in past four days of battle in the eastern capital of Ghazni. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Rahmat Gul AP