Gates testimony dredges up Trump inaugural spending mystery

Rick Gates admitted at Paul Manafort's trial to having possibly misused Trump inauguration money to cover personal expenses. But spokespeople for the chairman of President Donald Trump's inauguration aren't willing to talk about it.
Gates's admission to possibly misspending funds raises new questions about how well the inaugural committee tracked the most expensive inauguration in history and why Gates was chosen for a top inauguration job.
Former staffers say that Gates had previously been accused of financial misconduct inside the Trump campaign.
Representatives of real estate magnate Tom Barrack, who chose Gates to handle much of the inauguration's day to day planning, are declining to say publicly how much money Gates might have misused or if further review is planned.
