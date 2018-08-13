Wyoming officials oppose returning war-trophy church bells

FILE - In this May 2001 file photo are two of the Bells of Balangiga at F.E. Warren Air Force Base outside Cheyenne, Wyo. Elected officials from Wyoming say they oppose plans to return church bells seized as war trophies from the Philippines over a century ago. Two of the bells are in Cheyenne and the third is with the U.S. Air Force in South Korea. Wyoming’s all-Republican congressional delegation said Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, the bells are memorials to American war dead and should not go back to the Philippines. Neal Ulevich, File AP Photo