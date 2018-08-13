US commando dies after explosion in southern Afghanistan

This image proved by the Army show Sgt. 1st Class Reymund Rarogal Transfiguracion, 36, from Waikoloa, Hawaii. The U.S. military says the Army special forces soldier died Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, from wounds he received earlier this month in southern Afghanistan. He was wounded when an improvised explosive device detonated near him while he was on patrol. (U.S. Army via AP) AP