Disputed primary pits low-key governor against flashy rival

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer addresses the media on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Out-of-power Kansas Democrats smelled opportunity Wednesday in the tight, unsettled GOP primary race for governor between Colyer and Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a close political ally of President Donald Trump and a conservative lightning rod who alienates even some Republicans. (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP) Chris Neal AP