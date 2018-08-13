Nebraska set for execution after about-face on death penalty

FILE - In this April 18, 2018, file photo, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at the legislature, in Lincoln, Neb. Three years after Nebraska lawmakers voted to abolish capital punishment, the state is preparing to carry out its first execution since 1997 on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in an about-face driven largely by Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts who helped finance a ballot drive to reinstate the punishment after lawmakers overrode his veto and abolished the punishment in 2015. (Gwyneth Roberts/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File) Gwyneth Roberts AP