UK Labour leader under fire over Palestinian wreath-laying

FILE - In this Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Britain’s opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives to attend a Memorial Service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence at St Martin-in-the-Fields church in London. British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, facing allegations of enabling anti-Semitism, has acknowledged he was present at a wreath-laying to Palestinians allegedly linked to the murder of 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics. But the Labour Party leader said on Monday, Aug. 13 “I don’t think I was actually involved” in laying the wreath. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file) Matt Dunham AP