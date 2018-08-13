10 Things to Know for Today

Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer who was killed during last year’s Unite the Right rally, embraces supporters after laying flowers at the spot her daughter was killed in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. Bro said there’s still “so much healing to do.” She said the city and the country have a “huge racial problem” and that if it’s not fixed, “we’ll be right back here in no time.” Steve Helber AP Photo