WWII pilot’s remains return home after 7 decades

In this Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 photo, the hearse carrying World War II Flight Officer Richard Lane’s casket arrives for burial services at Filley Cemetery in Filley, Neb. The remains of a World War II pilot were finally buried with full military honors in his home state of Nebraska after 73 years in foreign soil. Lane, who died in combat in 1944, had been buried in a military cemetery in Belgium in a grave marked “Unknown.” Lincoln Journal Star via AP Gwyneth Roberts