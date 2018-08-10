Arbitrary arrests, abuse the new norm in Nicaragua

In this July 27, 2018 photo, a university student who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisals from the government shows his scars, the product of surgery to extract a bullet from his shoulder, in Managua, Nicaragua. According to the non-governmental Nicaraguan Human Rights Center, 400 “political prisoners” are believed to still be held in jails, prisons and police stations across the country. Arnulfo Franco AP Photo