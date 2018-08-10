Arbitrary arrests, abuse the new norm in Nicaragua

In this Saturday, July 28, 2018 photo, Jairo Bonilla, leader of the April 19 student movement, wears a T-shirt with text that reads in Spanish “We are not criminals,” during an interview with the Associated Press in Managua, Nicaragua. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has said its monitoring team in Nicaragua found that “Nicaraguan authorities made numerous arbitrary detentions involving the use of force.” Arnulfo Franco AP Photo