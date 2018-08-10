Thousands in mosque standoff in China over demolition plan

FILE - In this July 18, 2015, file photo, Chinese Hui Muslims pray during Eid al-Fitr prayers at Niujie Mosque in Beijing. Authorities in northwestern China were poised to begin demolition of a mosque Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, despite protests by hundreds of members of the country’s Muslim Hui ethnic minority determined to preserve the newly built structure. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) Mark Schiefelbein AP