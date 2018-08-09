The Latest: Prosecutors hail ruling in congressman’s case

FILE- In this June 21, 2016, file photo, Rep. Chaka Fattah, D-Pa., walks after leaving the federal courthouse in Philadelphia. A federal appeals court has overturned the ex-Pennsylvania congressman’s bribery convictions, but has let stand guilty verdicts on numerous other counts. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, that Fattah, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence, and an associate are eligible for a retrial on the charges it threw out. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Matt Rourke AP