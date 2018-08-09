Venezuela’s opposition protests arrest of lawmaker

The family of lawmaker Juan Requesens, father Juan Requesens, right, mother Paula Martinez, center, sister Rafalea, left, and wife Oriana Granati attend a special session of Venezuela’s National Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. VVenezuela’s pro-government constitutional assembly stripped two opposition lawmakers of their immunity from prosecution on Wednesday, one of them Juan Requesens, accusing them of having roles in a drone attack that authorities say was an attempt to kill President Nicolas Maduro. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Fernando Llano AP