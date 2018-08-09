Record homicides in Brazil underscore eroding security

FILe- In this Feb. 8, 2018 file photo, Wania de Moraes grieves for her 13-year-old son Jeremias Moraes da Silva during his burial service, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. An independent organization that tracks Brazilian crime statistics released numbers on Thursday, Aug. 9, saying that a record 63,880 people were killed in Brazil last year, making it the deadliest year in the country’s history. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo, File) Silvia Izquierdo AP