Ex-El Salvador president Saca pleads guilty to embezzlement

El Salvador’s former President Tony Saca looks on during an audience with a judge at the Isidro Menendez Judicial Complex in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Saca’s lawyers said Tuesday that the former president will plead guilty to accusations of embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars in government funds in return for a lighter sentence. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez) Salvador Melendez AP