El Salvador’s former President Tony Saca looks on during an audience with a judge at the Isidro Menendez Judicial Complex in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Saca’s lawyers said Tuesday that the former president will plead guilty to accusations of embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars in government funds in return for a lighter sentence. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez) Salvador Melendez AP

Ex-El Salvador president Saca pleads guilty to embezzlement

The Associated Press

August 09, 2018 04:43 PM

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador

Former Salvador President Tony Saca has pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars in government funds.

Saca acknowledged to a three-judge panel Thursday that he was the brains of a network that prosecutors say diverted $301 million in public funds.

Saca's lawyer Mario Machado said his client had not admitted his guilt before because procedurally it was not the right time.

The 53-year-old ex-president was arrested in October 2016. He had faced up to 30 years in prison, but his guilty plea allows for a lighter sentence. Under the plea agreement prosecutors were asking for a 10-year sentence.

Saca held office from 2004 to 2009.

