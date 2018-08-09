The Latest: Tennessee has 1st execution in nearly a decade

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2010 file photo, Billy Ray Irick, on death row for raping and killing a 7-year-old girl in 1985, appears in a Knox County criminal courtroom in Knoxville, Tenn., arguing that he’s too mentally ill to be executed by the state. The Tennessee Supreme Court has refused to stay Thursday’s Aug. 9, 2018, scheduled execution of the convicted child killer while the state’s new lethal injection protocol continues to be challenged on appeal. The order brings Tennessee within days of killing Irick with a three-drug cocktail, barring some last-minute change. (Michael Patrick/The Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2010 file photo, Billy Ray Irick, on death row for raping and killing a 7-year-old girl in 1985, appears in a Knox County criminal courtroom in Knoxville, Tenn., arguing that he’s too mentally ill to be executed by the state. The Tennessee Supreme Court has refused to stay Thursday’s Aug. 9, 2018, scheduled execution of the convicted child killer while the state’s new lethal injection protocol continues to be challenged on appeal. The order brings Tennessee within days of killing Irick with a three-drug cocktail, barring some last-minute change. (Michael Patrick/The Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File) Michael Patrick AP
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2010 file photo, Billy Ray Irick, on death row for raping and killing a 7-year-old girl in 1985, appears in a Knox County criminal courtroom in Knoxville, Tenn., arguing that he’s too mentally ill to be executed by the state. The Tennessee Supreme Court has refused to stay Thursday’s Aug. 9, 2018, scheduled execution of the convicted child killer while the state’s new lethal injection protocol continues to be challenged on appeal. The order brings Tennessee within days of killing Irick with a three-drug cocktail, barring some last-minute change. (Michael Patrick/The Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File) Michael Patrick AP

Nation & World

The Latest: Tennessee has 1st execution in nearly a decade

By JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

August 09, 2018 08:56 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Latest on the scheduled execution of Tennessee inmate Billy Ray Irick (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

Tennessee has executed its first inmate since 2009, putting a man to death for the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old Knoxville girl.

Authorities say 59-year-old inmate Billy Ray Irick was pronounced dead at 7:48 p.m. Thursday following a three-drug injection at a state prison in Nashville.

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way on Thursday afternoon for the execution, denying Irick's request for a stay. But Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a blistering dissent, recounting a recent state court trial of a case brought by 33 death row inmates challenging Tennessee's execution drugs.

Since its last execution, Tennessee has endured legal challenges and difficulties securing execution drugs including its previous one, pentobarbital.

___

2:10 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has turned down a request to stay the execution of a 59-year-old Tennessee inmate who was convicted of the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl.

The action came hours before the scheduled execution by lethal injection of Billy Ray Irick on Thursday evening.

The state Supreme Court denied a stay Monday, saying a lawsuit filed by inmates contesting the execution drugs being used wasn't likely to succeed.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a blistering dissent in the case Thursday. She wrote that the court is overlooking the potential for "torturous pain" by that method of execution.

___

12:20 a.m.

Tennessee is set to execute a man for the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl, in what would be the first time the state has applied the death penalty since 2009.

Fifty-nine-year-old inmate Billy Ray Irick is scheduled to receive a three-drug injection Thursday evening. He was convicted in the death of the Knoxville girl he was babysitting when she was slain.

The execution, if carried out, would occur a week after Pope Francis revealed new church teaching that deems the death penalty "inadmissible" under all circumstances.

On Monday, the state Supreme Court denied a stay of Irick's execution, saying a lawsuit filed by inmates contesting the execution drugs being used wasn't likely to succeed.

Gov. Bill Haslam also declined to intervene.

  Comments  