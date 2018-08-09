Nebraska prisons head: State can’t buy execution drugs again

Nebraska death row inmate Carey Dean Moore is seen In this undated photo provided by the Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services. Nebraska state officials are preparing for the execution of Moore, their first execution in two decades, on Aug. 14, 2018, at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, and their first-ever lethal injection with an untried combination of drugs. The new execution protocol calls for an initial IV dose of diazepam, commonly known as Valium, to render the inmate unconscious; the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl; cisatracurium besylate to induce paralysis and stop the inmate from breathing; and potassium chloride to stop the heart. (Nebraska Dept of Correctional Services via AP) AP