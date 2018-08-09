Carla Provost is named Border Patrol’s first female chief

In this July 31, 2018 photo, Customs and Border Protection U.S. Border Patrol Acting Chief, Carla Provost, makes an opening statement as the Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the Trump administration’s policies on immigration enforcement and family reunification efforts, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Provost was named the U.S. Border Patrol’s first female chief in its 94-year-history. She had been acting chief since April 2017, so her appointment by Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan was no surprise. Only about 5 percent of the Border Patrol’s nearly 20,000 agents are women. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) J. Scott Applewhite AP