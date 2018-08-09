The Latest: France OKs taking 20 migrants from boat in Spain

Migrants disembark from the Open Arms Search and Rescue vessel on arrival in Algeciras, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. A rescue boat operated by Spanish aid group Proactiva Open Arms carrying 87 African migrants and refugees saved in the Mediterranean Sea has docked at the southern Spanish port of Algeciras after other, geographically closer, European Union countries refused to let it dock amid continuing strain between governments about how to respond to the wave of migrants crossing from Africa. Javier Fergo AP Photo