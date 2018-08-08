Returned Korean War dog tag belonged to Army medic

Larry McDaniel, of Jacksonville, Fla., left, and his brother, Charles McDaniel, of Indianapolis, sons of Master Sgt. Charles Hobert McDaniel who died in the Korean War in 1950, are presented their father’s dog tag by an official of the Army’s Past Conflicts Casualty Office, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Arlington, Va. The dog tag was among remains recently repatriated from North Korea. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) J. Scott Applewhite AP