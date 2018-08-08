Emergency declared head of Charlottesville anniversary

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Efforts to take down America’s monuments honoring slain Confederate soldiers and the generals who led them gained explosive momentum following the deadly violence a year ago in Charlottesville. The vehicle plowed into a crowd protesting a gathering of white supremacists whose stated goal was to protect a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File) Ryan M. Kelly AP