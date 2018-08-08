US commander: No need for major change in Afghan war plan

FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, U.S. Central Command commander Gen. Jospeh Votel testifies at the Senate Committee on Armed Services on Capitol Hill in Washington. A year after the Trump administration unveiled a broad new strategy for the 17-year war in Afghanistan, Votel, the top U.S. commander in the Middle East said he doesn’t expect any major change in the strategy to end the conflict, as a new general takes over the campaign. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo