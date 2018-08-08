APNewsBreak: 1940 civil rights worker slaying case reopened

FILE - In this Saturday, June 20, 2015 file photo, people inspect a historical marker honoring Elbert Williams after it was unveiled near the town square in Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood County DA Garry Brown said Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 that his office is launching an investigation into the death of Williams, whose body was found in a river in Brownsville in June 1940, three days after the 32-year-old civil rights worker was taken from his home by a group of men led by a police officer. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) Mark Humphrey AP