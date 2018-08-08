3rd-party hopeful brings cash to race with Utah congressman

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018, file photo, Utah Republican Rep. Rob Bishop speaks on the Senate floor at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. A northern Utah candidate for a new centrist third-party is trying to drum up support for his challenge to eight-term U.S. Rep. Bishop with a trove of cash and some Mormon humor. Eric Eliason is facing an uphill climb in a heavily Republican district, but the United Utah Party candidate could capitalize on anxiety some voters still feel about President Donald Trump as well as partisan wrangling in Washington. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) Rick Bowmer AP