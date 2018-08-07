School chief whose pay sparked teacher handcuffing on leave

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, file image made from a video provided by KATC-TV middle-school English teacher Deyshia Hargrave is handcuffed by a city marshal after complying with a marshal’s orders to leave a Vermilion Parish School Board meeting in Abbeville, La., west of New Orleans. Jerome Puyau, a Louisiana school superintendent whose hefty pay increase led to the videotaped handcuffing of complaining teacher Deyshia Hargrave, was put on paid administrative leave Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 after the Vermilion Parish School Board voted to investigate a list of complaints by his critics. (KATC-TV via AP, File)