Ivanka Trump to promote workforce development in Illinois

In this July 31, 2018, photo, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump walks o board Air Force One with President Donald Trump for a trip to Tampa, Fla., to attend a campaign rally at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Ivanka Trump plans to promote worker training in Illinois this week. She will participate in a round-table discussion Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, her second recent visit to the region. Evan Vucci AP Photo