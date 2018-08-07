Probe opened into congressional candidate’s ballot petition

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, file photo, Virginia’s 2nd District Congressman Scott Taylor speaks during an interview in his campaign office in Virginia Beach, Va. A special prosecutor in Virginia was appointed Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, to investigate potential election law violations in a tight congressional race that could help Democrats reclaim the U.S. House. Political observers said the probe could hurt Taylor in what’s become an increasingly competitive district along Virginia’s coast. But it will likely depend on the investigation’s outcome. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Steve Helber AP