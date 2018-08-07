Hawaii grapples with lava, hurricane as election nears

In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 aerial photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from the last active eruption site on Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is shown near Pahoa, Hawaii. The volcano changed dramatically over the weekend as lava from the site slowed and fewer earthquakes were recorded across the region. The pause in volcanic activity comes as Hurricane Hector moves closer to Hawaii, a storm that is expected to pass south of the Big Island Tuesday night and Wednesday as it moves westward. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) AP