Death penalty decree could be quandary for US politicians

FILE - In this April 18, 2018, file photo, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at the legislature, in Lincoln, Neb. Pope Francis’ decree that the death penalty is “inadmissible” in all cases could pose a dilemma for Roman Catholic politicians and judges in the United States. Ricketts, a Republican and Catholic who worked to reinstate capital punishment in his state after lawmakers abolished it in 2015, said the pope’s decree doesn’t change his stance. (Gwyneth Roberts/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File) GWYNETH ROBERTS AP