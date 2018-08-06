A look at the detainees at the heart of Saudi-Canadian spat

FILE - In this Dec, 16, 2015 file photo, Ensaf Haidar, wife of the jailed Saudi Arabian blogger Raif Badawi, shows a portrait of her husband as he is awarded the Sakharov Prize, in Strasbourg, France. Saudi Arabia has given Canada’s ambassador 24 hours to leave the kingdom after Canada criticized the recent arrest of women’s rights activists. Among the arrested activists is Samar Badawi, whose writer brother Raif Badawi was arrested in Saudi Arabia in 2012 and later sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in prison for insulting Islam while blogging. (AP Photo/Christian Lutz, File) Christian Lutz AP