Election violence in Zimbabwe didn’t faze tennis teens

Victoria Sasinka, 13, of the US serves the ball, during an International Tennis Federation Tournament, at Harare Sports Club, in Harare, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. As Zimbabwean soldiers opened fire on rioters, protesters and bystanders after a disputed election, teen-agers in an International Tennis Federation tournament were battling each other on hard courts a few kilometers (miles) from the deadly violence. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo