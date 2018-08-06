The Latest: Pope prays for dead and consolation for grieving

A man inspects a village destroyed by a strong earthquake in Kayangan, Lombok Island, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Indonesian authorities said Monday that rescuers still haven’t reached some devastated parts of the tourist island of Lombok after the powerful earthquake flattened houses and toppled bridges, killing large number of people and shaking neighboring Bali. (AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago) Fauzy Chaniago AP