UN says Libya recovered some 100 bodies of migrants in 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Sub-Saharan refugees and migrants from different nationalities trying to leave the Libyan coast and reach European soil aboard an overcrowded rubber boat are rescued by a team of aid workers from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, 28 miles north of Al Khums, Libya. The U.N. refugee agency says Libya’s coast guard has recovered some 100 bodies of Europe-bound migrants off its coast in 2018. A UNHCR statement late on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, said that as of July 31, the Libyan coast guard had also intercepted or rescued 12,633 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea near its shores, bound for Europe. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios, File) Santi Palacios AP