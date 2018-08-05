Brazil’s right-wing candidate picks general as running mate

FILE - In this July 22, 2018 file photo, Brazil’s presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, center, holds hands with his wife Michelle and son Flavio before supporters during the National Social Liberal Party convention where he accepted the party’s nomination in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The far-right presidential candidate announced on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 that he has picked Army Reserve General Hamilton Mourao as his running mate for Brazil’s upcoming general elections in October. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File) Leo Correa AP