Unlike Trump, first lady has kind words for LeBron James

FILE - In this Friday, July 13, 2018 file photo, first lady Melania Trump takes a seat during a visit to The Royal Hospital Chelsea in central London. First lady Melania Trump stepped away from her husband’s criticism of NBA star LeBron James to compliment his work on behalf of children and even offer to visit his school for at-risk children. “It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today.” Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, Pool) Luca Bruno AP