Romania probes anti-Jewish graffiti on Elie Wiesel’s house

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2012, photo Elie Wiesel is photographed in his office in New York. Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial says Elie Wiesel has died at 87. Romanian police on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 began an investigation after anti-Semitic graffiti appeared on the house of late Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel in northwest Romania. The probe was launched Saturday after comments were scrawled overnight on Wiesel’s small house, a protected historical monument_ in the town of Sighetu Marmatiei. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File) Bebeto Matthews AP