Fort Campbell soldier dies during weapons training

This photo provided by Fort Campbell in Kentucky shows Pvt. 2nd Class Jeremy J. Wells. Officials at Fort Campbell say Wells, from Georgia died during weapons training at the Army post. The post along the Kentucky-Tennessee border says Wells suffered the fatal injuries during training at a small-arms range on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, He was taken to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at Fort Campbell, where he died. (Fort Campbell via AP) AP