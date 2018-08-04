Israel stops activist boat, Gaza teen dies from Israeli fire

Men wave national flags while riding a motorcycle-taxi, called a Toktok, loaded with tires to be burned during a protest at the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Gaza’s Hamas rulers led several thousand Palestinians in a protest along the frontier with Israel on Friday _ a show of presence by Hamas as Egyptian efforts intensify to broker a broad truce between the Islamic militant group and Israel. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) Khalil Hamra AP