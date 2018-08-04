Indian army targets rebel funeral; 1 killed, 2 injured

A woman whose brother was killed inside the residence of Farooq Abdullah, India’s member of parliament and Kashmir’s former top elected official, argues with Indian security officers outside the residence, on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Security guards posted at the residence of Abdullah shot and killed a young man after he allegedly forced his entry into the residence on Saturday, top police officer S.P. Vaid said. Vaid said the man traveling in a car was unarmed and gatecrashed into the residence in southern Jammu city. He scuffled with security guards before he was shot to death. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Channi Anand AP