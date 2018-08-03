The Latest: Groups fear violence at Portland protests

FILE--In this June 30, 2018, file photo, the Patriot Prayer group holds a rally and march in Portland, Ore., amid a protest by anti-fascist groups. Portland is bracing for what could be another round of violent clashes Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, between a right-wing group holding a rally here and self-described anti-fascist counter-protesters who have pledged to keep Patriot Prayer and other affiliated groups out of this ultra-liberal city. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP, file) Mark Graves AP