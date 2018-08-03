Arizona clergy call activists to support migrants on border

FILE - In this Thursday Aug. 5, 2010 file photo, No More Deaths volunteer Katie Maloney checks water jugs at the group’s camp before heading out to supply water stations for illegal immigrants near Arivaca, Ariz., about 13 miles north of Mexico. Arizona clergy are calling activists to gather this weekend at the state’s border with Mexico and leave large bottles of water on remote trails for migrants who continue to cross the desert during the dangerously hot summer. (AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers,File) Amanda Lee Myers AP