Oklahoma lawsuit against opioid makers back in state court

Randy Ellis, from left, of The Oklahoman, Michael Burrage, attorney, Mike Hunter, Oklahoma attorney general, Gary Batton, chief of the Choctaw Nation and Gov. Bill Anoatubby, Chickasaw Nation, attend a panel discussion on opioid lawsuits on the set of NewsOK.com, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Oklahoma City. A lawsuit by the state of Oklahoma against the makers of opioids is going back to state court per U.S. District Judge Vicki Miles-LaGrange’s ruling Friday that the lawsuit does not “necessarily raise” a federal issue. (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP) Doug Hoke AP