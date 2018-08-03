Investigators say John Glenn’s remains not disrespected

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2012, file photo, former astronaut and Sen. John Glenn poses for a photo during an interview at his office in Columbus, Ohio. A lengthy investigation by Air Force officials has concluded that the remains of Glenn were not treated disrespectfully at the Dover Air Force Base mortuary prior to his burial at Arlington National Cemetery last year. The Air Force launched a probe in May 2017 amid concerns that that inspectors who were visiting the facility had been invited to look at Glenn’s remains, which they declined to do. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File) Jay LaPrete AP